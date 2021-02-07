Comparing PROG (NYSE:PRG) & General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN)

PROG (NYSE:PRG) and General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get PROG alerts:

This table compares PROG and General Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROG -5.00% 21.39% 11.26% General Finance 1.74% 18.87% 3.48%

This is a summary of current recommendations for PROG and General Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROG 0 0 6 0 3.00 General Finance 0 1 1 0 2.50

PROG currently has a consensus target price of $61.25, indicating a potential upside of 14.85%. General Finance has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.17%. Given PROG’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PROG is more favorable than General Finance.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PROG and General Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROG $3.95 billion 0.91 $31.47 million $3.89 13.71 General Finance $356.48 million 0.70 $7.95 million $0.65 12.80

PROG has higher revenue and earnings than General Finance. General Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PROG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

PROG has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Finance has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.5% of PROG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of General Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of PROG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.1% of General Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PROG beats General Finance on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc. operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries. It also provides revolving loans through third-party federally insured banks to customers that may not qualify for traditional prime lending. As of December 01, 2020, the company provided lease-purchase solutions through approximately 30,000 retail partner locations in 46 states and the District of Columbia, including e-commerce merchants. The company was formerly known as Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. and changed its name to PROG Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. PROG Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation. Its modular space products comprise office or portable building containers, ground level offices, and modular buildings and offices for use in general administrative office spaces, military installations, workforce living accommodations, bank branches, classrooms/education, construction offices, day-care facilities, dormitories, general administrative office space, healthcare and rental facilities, retail space, and shelters. The company's liquid containment products consist of portable liquid storage tanks for well-site liquid containment needs, expansion/upgrade projects, highway construction/groundwater sewage, infrastructure projects, major industrial projects, mining pit pump works, municipal sewer and water projects, non-residential construction projects, pipeline construction and maintenance, and refinery turnarounds. It also provides steps, ramps, furniture, portable toilets, security systems, shelving, mud pumps, hoses, splitter valves, tee connectors, and other items used in connection with leased equipment. In addition, the company offers temporary prison holding cells, hoarding units, blast-resistant units, workforce living accommodations, temporary retail frontage units, and observatory units customized from storage containers, as well as shipping container modifications, specialty trailers and tanks, chassis, storm shelters, and trash hoppers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.