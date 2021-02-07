Comparing Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) & ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV)

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) and Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ModivCare and Daseke, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ModivCare 0 0 0 0 N/A Daseke 0 0 3 0 3.00

Daseke has a consensus price target of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 29.13%. Given Daseke’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Daseke is more favorable than ModivCare.

Volatility & Risk

ModivCare has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daseke has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.1% of ModivCare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Daseke shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of ModivCare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.2% of Daseke shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ModivCare and Daseke’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ModivCare 2.40% 24.20% 12.07% Daseke -1.28% 33.15% 1.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ModivCare and Daseke’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ModivCare $1.51 billion 1.62 $970,000.00 $1.65 104.36 Daseke $1.74 billion 0.21 -$307.40 million $0.03 185.00

ModivCare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Daseke. ModivCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daseke, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ModivCare beats Daseke on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc., a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. The company also provides in-home care optimization services, including comprehensive health assessments through a network of community-based clinicians and a fleet of mobile health clinics. The company was formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation and changed its name to ModivCare Inc. in January 2021.The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc. consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture. It also offers logistical planning and warehousing services. As of July 13, 2020, it had a fleet of approximately 5,000 tractors; and 11,500 flatbed and specialized trailers. Daseke, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

