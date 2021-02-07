Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S. A. (CCU) has successfully positioned itself as a Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America. CCU is active in the beer industry in Chile, where it operates the country’s leading brewery, and in Argentina, where it holds third place in the market. In the non-alcoholic beverages sector, it is Chile’s second-largest bottler of carbonated beverages and the leader in the mineral water market. It has winemaking operations in Argentina and in Chile. “

Separately, HSBC upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE CCU opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.17. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $19.14.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $556.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.96 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 5.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 245,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

