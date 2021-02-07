Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.36

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.36 and last traded at $28.36, with a volume of 214804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.64.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average of $23.79.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.