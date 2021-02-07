Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Community West Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 25.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Community West Bancshares stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. Community West Bancshares has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director John D. Illgen sold 5,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $49,029.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,720.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

