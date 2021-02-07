Comerica Bank Sells 28,055 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,055 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.11% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,934.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after buying an additional 68,104 shares in the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,700,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after buying an additional 55,542 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,319,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 35,703 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of HDV stock opened at $89.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.04. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $96.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.