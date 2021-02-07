Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $6,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,060,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,363,000 after acquiring an additional 266,873 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,009,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,730,000 after acquiring an additional 131,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 887,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,641,000 after acquiring an additional 39,175 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 614.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 578,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,096,000 after acquiring an additional 497,300 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,595,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $326.68 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $129.54 and a twelve month high of $326.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.80.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

