Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $242,656,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,508,000 after acquiring an additional 579,369 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,594,212,000 after acquiring an additional 420,543 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,287.4% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 413,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $136,044,000 after acquiring an additional 395,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $89,993,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.45.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LULU opened at $334.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $350.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.95.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

