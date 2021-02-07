Comerica Bank Has $6.99 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,604,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in International Paper by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,356,000 after buying an additional 641,405 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,248,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 949.3% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 404,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,417,000 after buying an additional 366,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,017,000 after acquiring an additional 234,217 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

IP stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $53.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average is $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,127 shares of company stock worth $2,430,825. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.