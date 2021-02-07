Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNK. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 753,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,133,000 after buying an additional 24,784 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $109.26 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.18 and a 52-week high of $110.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.26.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.