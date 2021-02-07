Comerica Bank Cuts Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BCE were worth $7,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in BCE by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,575,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,317,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in BCE by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,143,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,187,000 after purchasing an additional 551,600 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $43.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $49.26.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6816 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.72.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

