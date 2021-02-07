Comerica Bank Buys 241 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,447 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Five9 were worth $6,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Five9 by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Five9 by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total transaction of $3,519,839.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,200,736.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $180,174.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,725,333. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.11.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $173.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of -326.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $187.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.54 and a 200-day moving average of $144.70.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

