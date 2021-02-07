Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,339 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,666 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.2% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after buying an additional 1,554,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after buying an additional 3,343,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,024,996,000 after buying an additional 860,278 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,995,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $601,185,000 after buying an additional 300,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $511,715,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.98. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $233.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.35.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

