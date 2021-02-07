Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,607 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 23,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,405,906 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $157,557,000 after acquiring an additional 261,349 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.35.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.98. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $233.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.