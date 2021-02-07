Colrain Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Colrain Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF makes up 0.3% of Colrain Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,160,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,108,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,861,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,371,000.

Shares of OIH opened at $176.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.45 and its 200-day moving average is $133.46. VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $231.40.

