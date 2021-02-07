ColossusXT Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.85 Million (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $4.85 million and $48.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 14% higher against the dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.08 or 0.00667990 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 124% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00038422 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000850 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,659,639,756 coins and its circulating supply is 12,618,597,929 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.