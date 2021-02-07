Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of UTF stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.43. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $27.65.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

