Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,941 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,796,930 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $610,683,000 after acquiring an additional 32,921 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,301 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $335,597,000 after purchasing an additional 861,075 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,403,093 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $305,663,000 after purchasing an additional 162,449 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,021,418 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $279,167,000 after purchasing an additional 81,999 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,063,084 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $212,639,000 after purchasing an additional 23,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,529.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Cowen upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. William Blair raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.88.

Shares of CTSH opened at $74.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

