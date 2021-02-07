CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNHI. Oppenheimer started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research raised CNH Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CNH Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised CNH Industrial from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Shares of CNHI opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 6.14. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

