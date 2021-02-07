Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition (NYSE:CLII) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLII) rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.20. Approximately 2,403,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 4,082,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03.

About Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition (NYSE:CLII)

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

