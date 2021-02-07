Clifford Thomas Elphick Sells 105,041 Shares of Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) (LON:GEMD) Stock

Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) (LON:GEMD) insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 105,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total value of £48,318.86 ($63,128.90).
Shares of GEMD opened at GBX 49.45 ($0.65) on Friday. Gem Diamonds Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 69.93 ($0.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of £69.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 44.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.75.
About Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L)
