Clifford Thomas Elphick Sells 105,041 Shares of Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) (LON:GEMD) Stock

Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) (LON:GEMD) insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 105,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total value of £48,318.86 ($63,128.90).

Shares of GEMD opened at GBX 49.45 ($0.65) on Friday. Gem Diamonds Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 69.93 ($0.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of £69.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 44.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.75.

About Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L)

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

