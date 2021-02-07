CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 530 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNI. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of CNI traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.11. 1,164,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,855. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $116.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.33 and a 200 day moving average of $106.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

