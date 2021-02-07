CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 4,227 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,123 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.5% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM stock opened at $145.84 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $165.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.