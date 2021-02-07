CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 416 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 1,446.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,773.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $319,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,025,786.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $321,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,642,869.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,829. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEM traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,198,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,680,644. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.22.

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

