CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 267,836 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 267,836 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 279.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

OEC stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 179,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,216. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.76.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, Director Hans Dietrich Winkhaus bought 4,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $69,928.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,008.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.