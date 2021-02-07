CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,708 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.31% of National Presto Industries worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NPK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National Presto Industries by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.
National Presto Industries Company Profile
National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.
Read More: Capital Gains Distribution
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK).
Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.