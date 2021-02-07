CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,708 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.31% of National Presto Industries worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NPK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National Presto Industries by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NPK traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.21. 22,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,442. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.79. The company has a market capitalization of $661.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.65. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.60 and a 12 month high of $97.90.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

