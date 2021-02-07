CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $15.85 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,716 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 3.1% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.89.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $108.73 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.15. The stock has a market cap of $191.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

