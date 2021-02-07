CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,742,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,007,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $213.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.36.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

