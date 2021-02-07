CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 42.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,732,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,540 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 578.7% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,018,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,592,000 after acquiring an additional 868,316 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 7.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,454,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,665,000 after acquiring an additional 590,265 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,146,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,686,000 after acquiring an additional 317,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 105.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 566,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,379,000 after acquiring an additional 291,131 shares in the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTS. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Shares of Fortis stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.40. 538,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,787. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.379 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

