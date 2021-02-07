Citigroup Lowers GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GWPH. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $192.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $214.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -124.75 and a beta of 2.15. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $67.98 and a 12-month high of $217.50.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam D. George sold 675,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $7,453,456.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,405.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,443,984 shares of company stock worth $15,874,240. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

