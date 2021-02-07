Citigroup Increases HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $191.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $185.00 to $191.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HCA. Mizuho increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.47.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $176.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.37. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $181.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $49,590.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,942,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,184 shares of company stock worth $9,385,021. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.