Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Increased by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Edgar Lomax Co. VA boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,386,000 after acquiring an additional 57,050 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after acquiring an additional 56,489 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

