Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,089,502 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,694,678 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $272,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,835,000. Edgar Lomax Co. VA increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,386,000 after purchasing an additional 57,050 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after buying an additional 56,489 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

