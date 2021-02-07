CIBC Upgrades SAP (NYSE:SAP) to Outperformer

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was upgraded by stock analysts at CIBC to an “outperformer” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $38.00. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 67.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Argus cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SAP from $170.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.38.

Shares of SAP opened at $130.29 on Friday. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.46 and its 200-day moving average is $140.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts predict that SAP will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,086,069,000 after acquiring an additional 206,969 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in shares of SAP by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 7,593,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,199,000 after purchasing an additional 25,576 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SAP by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,071,000 after acquiring an additional 658,526 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 6.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,985,000 after acquiring an additional 52,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in SAP by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 603,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,069,000 after purchasing an additional 41,431 shares during the period.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

