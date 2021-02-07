CIBC Raises Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target to $130.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target upped by equities researchers at CIBC from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 79.34% from the company’s previous close.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered Lightspeed POS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

LSPD stock opened at $72.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.49. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $81.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.30.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.96 million. The firm’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth $775,632,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth $105,093,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth $24,649,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth $24,457,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth $15,899,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

