CIBC Boosts Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$37.00

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) stock opened at C$27.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16. Interfor Co. has a 1-year low of C$4.75 and a 1-year high of C$28.34.

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.89 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$644.88 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interfor Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

