Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $220.09

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $220.09 and last traded at $220.09, with a volume of 3667 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $211.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -91.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.56.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,592,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

