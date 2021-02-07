Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CB. TheStreet raised Chubb from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Chubb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.78.

Shares of CB stock opened at $162.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at $29,820,735.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Chubb by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 5,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Chubb by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,009,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,411,000 after acquiring an additional 29,099 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

