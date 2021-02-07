China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Southern Airlines is one of the leading air transportation enterprises in China, especially in passenger volume and the total amount of tax and profit for the past three years. 27% market share in 1996 made it the biggest airlines in China. With the head office in Guangzhou, the southern entrance into China, it has branch fleet bases in the provinces of Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Hainan and the Special Economic Zone of Shenzhen. It is also the 60% shareholder of four regional airlines – Xiamen Airlines, Shantou Airlines, Guangxi Airlines and Zhuhai Airlines. “

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded China Southern Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded China Southern Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Southern Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

ZNH stock opened at $30.03 on Thursday. China Southern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.66.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 12,416.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Southern Airlines (ZNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.