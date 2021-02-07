China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Shares Up 6.1%

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS)’s stock price shot up 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $6.92. 410,093 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 288,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAAS. Greenridge Global cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $213.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 692.00 and a beta of 3.28.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $114.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that China Automotive Systems, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other China Automotive Systems news, CFO Jie Li sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 63.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

