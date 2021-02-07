ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Director Sells $1,218,800.00 in Stock

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $1,218,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,881,979.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $67.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.17 and a 200-day moving average of $56.25.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 million. Research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,804,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,507,000 after buying an additional 332,263 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 42,366 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.