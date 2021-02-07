Chase Investment Counsel Corp Takes Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,100 shares of company stock worth $9,394,269 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $28.75 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.28.

Shares of TPX opened at $28.42 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $29.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

