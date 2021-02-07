Chase Investment Counsel Corp Takes $4.78 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,775,000. Caterpillar accounts for about 2.1% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,874,000 after buying an additional 93,449 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, First American Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $802,886.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,886.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,864 shares of company stock worth $3,541,892 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Langenberg & Company cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

Shares of CAT opened at $193.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

