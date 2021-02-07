Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $4.36 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 1.9% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,270,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,293,000 after acquiring an additional 392,165 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,484,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,842,000 after purchasing an additional 23,461 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,647,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,027,000 after purchasing an additional 93,030 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,525,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,085,000 after purchasing an additional 741,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,143,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,288,000 after purchasing an additional 269,224 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

MS stock opened at $73.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $77.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.67.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.