Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $3.61 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger accounts for about 1.6% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 417.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWW. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. William Blair downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.00.

NYSE GWW opened at $367.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $394.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.96. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $427.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

