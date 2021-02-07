Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.84 and a 200-day moving average of $81.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $191.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

