Chase Investment Counsel Corp Decreases Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp reduced its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 88.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,920 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $142.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $145.40.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.03.

In other news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $961,359.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,807 shares of company stock worth $1,379,049. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.