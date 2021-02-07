Chase Investment Counsel Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,904 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,757,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,657,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $984,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,427 shares of company stock valued at $18,051,409. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS opened at $159.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

