Chase Investment Counsel Corp Buys 270 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises 2.0% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 235,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,783,000 after purchasing an additional 28,171 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 166,912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,508,000 after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,397,000 after purchasing an additional 38,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.93.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $125.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $135.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.95 and its 200-day moving average is $120.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

