Charles S. Berkman Sells 18,097 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 18,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total transaction of $3,230,314.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,390,035.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LGND opened at $203.03 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $57.24 and a one year high of $203.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.70 and a 200 day moving average of $105.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.08, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.50.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.